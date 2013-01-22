Go climate positive!
Big polluters
Buy their right to
release more CO2
instead of changing
their ways.
Be climate positive
Do what you already
do, but add making it more expensive
to pollute our planet.
Love the planet
Live your life and
Chooose to show
your love by going
climate positive.
Gifts
Are you a business?
Climate positive employees
21st century employee perk. Attract and retain millennials.
Climate positive products
Engage customers and differentiate towards competitors by adding climate action to your products
Climate positive events
Personalize your sponsorships making performers and audience climate positive
Chooose a coooler world
More CO2 in the atmosphere means rising global temperature. Chooose likes to keep it coool!
Here’s a film about why your choice matters.
CO2 eliminated:
0
We’re eliminating loads of
CO2 every day!
Note: And this is how many kilograms we’ve eliminated so far.
Corporate social responzzzz…
Shake things up and go all in on climate positivity. Make your business, employees and your products climate positive. Join the cool pool of Chooosers and do some fun and effective CSR.